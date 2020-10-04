Rochester man shot during robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in one man shot on Sunday.

Officers said the incident happened on the 300 block of Portland Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

According to officers, the victim is 31 years old and he was shot in his lower body. AMR transported the victim to URMC. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.