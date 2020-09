ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 22-year-old man from Rochester was seriously injured after having been stabbed on Sunday in Rochester on the 1400 block of Lake Avenue.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the victim was stabbed in his upper body at around 10:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. He’s in stable condition.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.