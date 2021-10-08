Rochester man sentenced to over 40 years in prison for attempted murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Derrick Peace of Rochester was sentenced to 48 years in prison Friday for the attempted murder of two woman residents, who he shot in plain sight near Lexington Avenue last year.

On August 3, 2020, two women were shot multiple times at close range during daylight hours after Peace approached them at the front of their porch with an illegal firearm. Both woman have made a full recovery.

Peace was arrested by the Rochester Police Department eight days after the incident.

“At the time of sentencing, Derrick Peace showed no remorse and took no responsibility for his actions,” Assistant District Attorney Adam VanHeyst said. “Derrick Peace attempted to kill two women while putting the lives of many, including children, at risk. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department, because of this strong investigation, Derrick Peace will no longer be a threat to our community.”

Peace was convicted by a public jury on three offenses: