Rochester man sentenced to 10 years in prison for violent 2019 carjacking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a violent carjacking, federal officials announced Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 21-year-old Jacob Loyd — who was previously convicted of carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime — was sentenced to serve 123 months in prison.

Federal prosecutors say two unidentified victims were sitting in a vehicle on Gothic Street in Rochester back in June 2019 when Loyd, then 19-years-old, and two others approached the vehicle. They say Loyd pointed a firearm at one of the victims and said “don’t do anything stupid, don’t look up or I’ll blow your head off” before ordering them to exit the vehicle.

Officials say as one of the victims was leaving the vehicle, Loyd struck him in the head with the firearm and then drove away in the victims’ vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle was later recovered by Rochester police a few hours later on Alphonse Street, with the radio and hubcaps removed. They say Loyd was taken into custody a short time later with 15 bags of cocaine in his possession, as well as a revolver.