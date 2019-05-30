Rochester man sentenced after murdering girlfriend, fleeing the state

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Norry (left) has been convicted of murder in the death of Kelly O'May (right).

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The Rochester man convicted of murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend has been sentenced.

Robert Norry, 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Kelly O'May. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley says Norry was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Norry stabbed O'May to death on June 13, 2018, inside her apartment on Caroline Street in Rochester before fleeing to the State of Washington. Three days later he was apprehended by Washington State Patrol and brought back to New York.

