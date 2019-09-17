Rochester man sends Zweigle’s to California fireman

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester blogger granted the wish of a fireman in California.

Chris Clemens, author of the site Exploring Upstate posted a picture of his Zweigle’s hot dog on twitter.

Tried the new @zweigleshots 1/4 lb. red hots today. Love ‘em, but we’re gonna need a bigger bun! pic.twitter.com/OpHnha6NIz — Chris Clemens (@cpclemens) June 16, 2019

The post caught the attention of Mark Dibelka, a fireman with the Hammond Ranch Fire Company in California. Dibelka and his team are fighting the wildfires that are spreading in that area, but he used to live in Rochester and commented on the picture how much he missed Zweigle’s hots.

Clemens decided to help Dibelka and his crew out by sending them packages of Zweigle’s hotdogs, and a jar of meat hot sauce from Don’s Original.

Many thanks to @cpclemens for the #ROC care package. It arrived at the station today and the folks of @HMM4200 will experience "The Plate" soon. pic.twitter.com/KA4KjbXekl — Mark G. Dibelka (@mdibelka) June 22, 2019

The Hammond Ranch Fire Company got to work on another project, tackling their very own Rochester style plates and shared the images on social media.