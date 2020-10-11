Rochester man recovering from shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 29-year-old man from Rochester is recovering at URMC after having been shot on Sunday afternoon.

Rochester Police Department officers discovered evidence that there were shots fired on the 200 block of Genesee Street. While investigating, officers learned a private vehicle took the victim to URMC.

According to the RPD, the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody in relation to the crime. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.