Rochester man recovering after stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was taken to URMC on Saturday after having been stabbed in the area of Pleasant Street and St. Paul Street in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the incident occurred outside shortly after 4 p.m.

The victim, 26, was stabbed at least one time in his upper body.

AMR transported the victim to URMC and his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911. Police do not have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.