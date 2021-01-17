Rochester man recovering after shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening in the area of Ames Street and Masseth Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers say the victim is a 31-year-old man from Rochester and that a private vehicle took him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to the RPD, the victim was shot at least once. The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The RPD does not have anyone in custody in connection to this crime. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss