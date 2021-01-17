Rochester man recovering after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening in the area of Ames Street and Masseth Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers say the victim is a 31-year-old man from Rochester and that a private vehicle took him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to the RPD, the victim was shot at least once. The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The RPD does not have anyone in custody in connection to this crime. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.