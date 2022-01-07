Rochester man recovering after a shooting near Gardiner Avenue.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a 17-year-old is recovering Friday after a shooting that occurred around 2:20 p.m.

According to officials, RPD officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital where they found the 17-year-old man who was transported by vehicle.

The 17 year-old is suffering from a gunshot wound and is being treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the victim did not provide specific information at this time, but a preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting occurred in the area of West Ave. and Gardiner Ave.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.