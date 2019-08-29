Rochester man raises $5,000 in 3 days to fight rare form of cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 22-year old Karl Lovall is fighting a disease that only two in a million people have. After an outpouring of support and a life-changing phone call, he may be getting what he needs.

“My mom always called me bubba. like we were peas in a pod. we were always together,” said Karl Lovall.

“Her case was almost identical to mine. like it really weird if you look at my mom and we look almost exactly alike we talk and act so much alike and like our tumors are almost identical.”

Karl’s mom was diagnosed with familial adenomatous polyposis. It’s a hereditary cancer of the large intestine. She died when Karl was just 14, he now is facing the same disease.

“So I took their meds and Riley’s was like, yeah you’re not getting any better and it’s been like two or three days so we called up my primary and they rushed me in right that day which never happens,” said Lovall.

His doctor went on to tell him, “And he’s like you have an infiltration mass in your abdomen, it’s about 10 centimeters.”

He had three tumors. One in his spleen and two connected to his intestine.

Reilly Anne is his girlfriend, caretakes, and advocate. She’s been at his side every minute.

“But he does have a desmoid tumor, and it is inoperable and it is an infiltrative mass in the mesentery tissue of his stomach and it’s like literally separating his small intestine.” Reilly Anne.

Over the last two years, Karl’s health has gotten worse.

“Everyday he has like the episodes of where he will feel good and he’ll be laughing and he’ll be smiling and he’ll be telling jokes and then he gets really sick,” said Anne.

Reilly Anne takes care of Karl. She started a go fund me to tell Karl’s story, within three days they had raised more than $5,000.

“To see people go on and be able to come together just from reading an article simply about my struggles is, it meant a lot, honestly, it really did,” said Lovall.

Since being diagnosed, Karl has been looking for the best place to get treatment. During the interview, he got a phone call.

“I just got a call from my oncologist informing me that we actually got news back from Dr. G who’s the leader of the desmoid team at Sloan Kettering,” said Lovall.

“So within the next week or so, we’ll be looking at starting our treatment finally, our first clinical trial and find an answer,” said Lovall.

Karl and Reilly are still accepting donations. The page can be found here.