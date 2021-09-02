Rochester man pleads guilty to setting RPD patrol car on fire during riot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Thursday to setting an RPD patrol car on fire during protests in the city on May 30, 2020.

Miguel Ramos, 20, admitted to his role in using an aerosol spray to help set the marked patrol vehicle on fire outside the Public Safety Building. Prosecutors say Ramos took pictures of himself at the riot and sent them to others, encouraging them to participate.

That riot broke out at a protest over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Ramos pleaded guilty to rioting and faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for December 2.

Javon Hardy, 25 was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $14,504 after pleading guilty to rioting in March. Two others, Shakell Sanks and Mackenzie Drechsler, pleaded guilty in June to lighting a parked car belonging to the City of Rochester Family Crisis Intervention Team on fire at the same protest event.