Rochester man pleads guilty to N. Clinton Avenue homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Friday in the death of Trenton Cook on North Clinton Avenue in June, 2020.

Eddie Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter. Prosecutors say he will serve 20 years in prison, followed by 5 years post-release supervision when he is sentenced in December.

Investigators say Williams confronted Cook outside his apartment on June 14, 2020. After an argument, Williams went back inside to get a shotgun, which he used to kill Cook.

“Eddie Williams violently took a life from our community,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Friday. “Eddie Williams had no regard for Mr. Cook’s life or the lives of the victim’s friends and family. This was a completely unnecessary death and now Mr. Williams will face the consequences of his actions.”