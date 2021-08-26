Rochester man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking, causing non-fatal overdose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl and causing a non-fatal overdose, federal officials announced Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, 27-year-old Soroush Hamedi of Rochester pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and a $5,000,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Hamedi was one of several individuals who ran a drug house at 192 Weaver Street in the City of Rochester. They say and others sold quantities of fentanyl and cocaine from the house between January 2018 and February 25, 2020. Hamedi admitted to trafficking between 160 and 280 grams of fentanyl during the conspiracy.

Last February, federal agents executed a search warrant Hamedi’s house at 19 Dale Street in Rochester and during that search the investigative team recovered, among other things, a clear plastic bag containing 10.064 grams of fentanyl in the basement ceiling at the bottom of a vent pipe after the defendant threw the bag down the vent, federal officials say.

As part of his guilty plea, Hamedi admitted to selling a quantity of fentanyl to a 27-year-old female who later suffered a non-fatal overdose.

Hamedi is scheduled to be sentenced on December 6.