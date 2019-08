ROCHESTER, NY - (WROC) - The Child Victims Act will extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases. On August 14th, the one year window will open. Survivors can file a case against their abusers no matter how old they are or how long ago the abuse happened.

"People are understanding how wrong this is," said Melanie Blow, a survivor of child sexual abuse. "This is the kind of crime where it takes victims a long time to report it. It's natural."