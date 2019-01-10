Rochester man pleads guilty after causing opioid-related death

MGN Image

ROCHESTER (WROC) - Darnell Wallace Jr. pled guilty to manslaughter in the second degree on Wednesday after selling fatal opioids to Nathan Chesterton.

Chesterton was found dead in August and an investigation concluded that he purchased heroin laced with fentanyl from Wallace before his death.

He also pled guilty to six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Wallace will receive a sentence of 5-15 years for the manslaughter charge and 8 years for the criminal sale of a controlled substance charges.