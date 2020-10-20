Rochester man dead after crash on Upper Falls Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a city resident is dead after he crashed into a pole on Upper Falls Blvd.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, police responded to Upper Falls Blvd and Martin Street for the report of a car accident. They found a car that had crashed into a pole. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant.

The driver, a 32-year-old male, was trapped inside the vehicle. He was removed and taken to Strong with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.