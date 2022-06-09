ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 22-year-old city resident was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by multiple vehicles as he was trying to cross Goodman Street early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Goodman Street around 2:30 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Authorities say they located a male resident lying on the street and discovered that he may have been hit by more than one passing vehicle. Investigators believe its possible that striking vehicle(s) may have not realized they struck the man due to dark and rainy weather conditions.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for critical but non-life-threatening injuries. The area has since been cleared and is now open to vehicular traffic.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.