Rochester man in stable condition after stabbing on Grand Avenue

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 05:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:52 AM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was hospitalized on Thursday after having been stabbed on the 300 block of Grand Avenue in Rochester shortly before 3 a.m.

Rochester Police officers located the victim, 21, on the corner of Grand Avenue and Denver Street. 

Officers said the victim sustained a stab wound to his upper body. AMR transported him to the URMC. Medical personnel deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening, and he's listed in stable condition.

No one has been charged regarding this incident. The investigation remains on going.

