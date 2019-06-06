Rochester man in stable condition after stabbing on Grand Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was hospitalized on Thursday after having been stabbed on the 300 block of Grand Avenue in Rochester shortly before 3 a.m.
Rochester Police officers located the victim, 21, on the corner of Grand Avenue and Denver Street.
Officers said the victim sustained a stab wound to his upper body. AMR transported him to the URMC. Medical personnel deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening, and he's listed in stable condition.
No one has been charged regarding this incident. The investigation remains on going.
