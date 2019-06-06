Rochester man in stable condition after stabbing on Grand Avenue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was hospitalized on Thursday after having been stabbed on the 300 block of Grand Avenue in Rochester shortly before 3 a.m.

Rochester Police officers located the victim, 21, on the corner of Grand Avenue and Denver Street.

Officers said the victim sustained a stab wound to his upper body. AMR transported him to the URMC. Medical personnel deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening, and he's listed in stable condition.

No one has been charged regarding this incident. The investigation remains on going.