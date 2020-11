ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is in stable condition after crashing his car into a utility box Saturday afternoon on South Avenue.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the driver, 54, was the only occupant in his vehicle when the crash took place. The RPD said he was unconscious upon officers’ arrival.

After being seen by EMS, the driver regained consciousness.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he’s still recovering. The crash remains under investigation.