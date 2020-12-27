Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 25-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after being stabbed overnight Sunday. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the incident took place on Avenue C at around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who sustained at least one stab wound to his lower body. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.