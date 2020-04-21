Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester male has been hospitalized after a stabbing in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard for the report of a male stabbed. Upon arrival, they found a 39-year-old male who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospitalize and treated for non-life threatening injuries. An investigation revealed the incident occurred in the area of Portland and Clifford Avenue.

There is no one in custody at this time. The investigation into the incident will continue.

