ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A 26-year-old man has been hospitalized following a crash on Atlantic Avenue.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Officers say the man was driving that a white 2013 Toyota Tacoma towards downtown when it struck the railroad overpass.

The man had to be removed from the car with the help of RPD. He sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to URMC for treatment.