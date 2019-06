A Rochester man was hospitalized after police said he was hit by a stray bullet.

It happened on Thurston Road and Milton Street around 3 p.m. Saturday.



Police said the victim, a 40-year-old man, was driving on Thurston when the bullet went through his windshield.



Investigators said two other men were shooting at each other at the intersection when the victim drove through.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody, but police said that victim is expected to be ok.