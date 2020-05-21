Rochester man from Michigan mourns catastrophic flood damage in his hometown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local man is watching from afar as his hometown in Michigan deals with catastrophic flooding. About 11,000 people were told to evacuate their homes this week after rising water broke dams.

Kevin Parker was born and raised in Michigan and worked in Midland for years before moving to Rochester. Midland County is seeing the worst of the flood damage. He said seeing his hometown devastated like this makes him feel helpless.

“When it makes national news and it happens to be your hometown you’re like, ‘holy cow’,” Parker said.

Parker said there were always concerns about the dam when he lived there, but he never saw anything like what’s going on now.

“The downtown area where you have a lot of businesses and our farmers market, you can just see the top of the buildings it’s incomprehensible…I walked those streets and went to those businesses and restaurants that are now maybe never going to reopen.”

The U.S. 10 is shut down right now, which he equates to 390 being closed. He said he wishes he could be there for his former community but he knows they’re strong.

“I do know they’ll come together. I really think you’ll find that humanity will really show itself.”

Midland city officials are cautiously optimistic that water will begin to go down after an early peak, but they said it may take days before water is back to more normal levels.

There have been no reported flood-related injuries or deaths.