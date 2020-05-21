1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester man from Michigan mourns catastrophic flood damage in his hometown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local man is watching from afar as his hometown in Michigan deals with catastrophic flooding. About 11,000 people were told to evacuate their homes this week after rising water broke dams.

Kevin Parker was born and raised in Michigan and worked in Midland for years before moving to Rochester. Midland County is seeing the worst of the flood damage. He said seeing his hometown devastated like this makes him feel helpless.

“When it makes national news and it happens to be your hometown you’re like, ‘holy cow’,” Parker said.

Parker said there were always concerns about the dam when he lived there, but he never saw anything like what’s going on now.

“The downtown area where you have a lot of businesses and our farmers market, you can just see the top of the buildings it’s incomprehensible…I walked those streets and went to those businesses and restaurants that are now maybe never going to reopen.”

The U.S. 10 is shut down right now, which he equates to 390 being closed. He said he wishes he could be there for his former community but he knows they’re strong.

“I do know they’ll come together. I really think you’ll find that humanity will really show itself.”

Midland city officials are cautiously optimistic that water will begin to go down after an early peak, but they said it may take days before water is back to more normal levels.

There have been no reported flood-related injuries or deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss