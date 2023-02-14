ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man found a dead body on his property in Arcadia Sunday evening, New York State Police (NYSP) confirmed Tuesday.

At around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to State Route 88 for the report of a dead body, NYSP said.

The Rochester resident had been checking his property when he located the body of an unknown adult woman, he told police.

The identity of the woman will be released pending family notification, NYSP said.

Investigators said they do not believe foul play is involved, however it will not be ruled out until the investigation proceeds.