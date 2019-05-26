Rochester man expected to survive hit-and-run near McKinley Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run in the area of Culver Road and McKinley Street in Rochester on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m.

Rochester Police officers said the victim is a 20-year-old man from Rochester and that he had been hit by a vehicle while he was riding a motorized bicycle.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers eventually located the driver of the striking vehicle. The driver will be arrested for leaving the scene of a personal accident.

Police have not released the names of those involved.