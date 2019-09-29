Murder charge for Rochester man following fatal shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester was fatally shot on Sunday in Rochester on Orchard Street around 2 a.m. and now a man is facing murder charges.

Rochester police responded to Orchard Street for a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday. That’s where officers found an unresponsive victim, 31-year-old Duane Quamina, who had been shot at least on time.

AMR was called to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Quamina was pronounced dead a short time afterwards.

Police later identified a suspect, 26-year-old Craig Stanford of Rochester, who was taken into custody without incident.

Stanford is charged with second degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and more drug charges.

Sanford is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Rochester City Court.