Rochester man dies from drowning in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An 18-year-old man from Rochester has died after police say he drowned in Lake Ontario. Police located the man being pulled from the water by swimmers who were nearby shortly before 2 p.m.

The Rochester Police Department said the Good Samaritans began CPR until relieved by responding medical personnel with AMR.  The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances of the drowning are currently under investigation, according to the RPD.  The drowning happened outside of the designated swimming area.

