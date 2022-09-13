ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was pronounced dead after colliding with a bridge support post in the area of Saint Paul Street early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, officers arrived at the location just after 1:35 a.m. to find a vehicle that appeared to have struck the center bridge support on the underpass of the CSX Railroad near Saint Paul Street.

Police say the crash caused significant damage to the vehicle. The sole occupant, a 38-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators are working to determine the moments leading up to the crash. The bridge was inspected by authorities and is said to be structurally sound.

Northbound and southbound Saint Paul Street at the Inner Loop underpass was closed for about an hour per the investigation.

Scene

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.