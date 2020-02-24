Rochester man dies after Lake Ave. crash, driver who fled remains at-large

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man that was left in critical condition from the crash on Lake Avenue that sent two others to the hospital, has died according to the Rochester Police Department.

31-year-old Christopher Wilson died on Saturday as a result of the injuries from the hit and run crash on Thursday night.

According to RPD, at 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the reports of an accident with one vehicle flipped. The driver and passenger of the striking vehicle involved had fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The driver and the passenger from the vehicle that was flipped was transported to University of Rochester Medical Center. Later on Saturday, Wilson — who was the passenger in that vehicle — died from a life-threatening head injury from the crash.

Officers continue to investigate and search for the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department or Crime Stoppers.