Rochester man convicted of kidnapping for zip-tying teen in apartment

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- A Rochester man was convicted of kidnapping Thursday after police said he zip-tied a teen and held him in the backroom of his recording studio.

Thirty-three-year-old Joel Clavijo was arrested last year.

Prosecutors said Clavijo tied up the victim after he wrongly accused the boy of stealing from him at the recording studio on North Goodman Street in September of 2018. After tying him up, police say Clavijo held the 17-year-old boy in the back room of his studio.

According to prosecutors, Clavijo, who knew the victim, threatened the teen with a weapon and held him in the room for five hours.

After the boy was reported missing, police quickly spoke to Clavijo who later released the teen and was arrested.

“Today’s verdict is justice for the victim who feared for his life at the hands of Joel Clavijo,” said Assistant District Attorney Peter Van Dellon. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department, whose quick response to a missing person’s report may have saved the victim’s life.”

Clavijo faces five to 25 years behind bars when sentenced in August.