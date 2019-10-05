wxbanner

Rochester man convicted of enticing a minor

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A Rochester man has been convicted of enticing a minor online.

24-year-old Kaden Sylvester was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 15 years supervised release. In September 2018, the F.B.I. learned that Sylvester engaged in online chats with others who were actively trading child pornography.

During that time, he sent child pornography to an undercover F.B.I. special agent.

After a search warrant, an investigation revealed that he also had sexually abused a child in his care and produced child pornography.

