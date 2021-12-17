Rochester man convicted in fatal Easter morning triple shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was convicted of Murder Friday, for an Easter morning shooting that left one mandead and hospitalized two others.

According to prosecutors, Dvontea Alexander, 29, fatally shot 24-year-old Justin McMillan on the morning of April 12, 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford Avenue. McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men in their 20s were hospitalized for treatment.

Alexander was identified as a suspect within days, and arrested 9 days after the shooting. He was convicted Friday of Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts of Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Assault in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

“Dvontea Alexander turned Easter Sunday into a nightmare for many in this community,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Friday. “It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that Alexander’s living victims can find justice in today’s verdict as they continue to heal from their intense injuries.”

“Justin McMillan will never be able to return to his family,” said Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles. “Dvontea Alexander took a young man from his loved ones and nearly killed two others and a life sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections is appropriate for his violent actions.”

Alexander faces up to 50 years to life in prison when sentenced. His sentencing is scheduled for February 11.