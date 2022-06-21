ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a four-week trial, a Rochester man has been convicted for his involvement in possessing and selling cocaine and fentanyl, authorities say.

In April 2020, 36-year-old Earnest Baker was arrested along with 17 other defendants, according to authorities.

That day, officials say they executed 24 search warrants were executed at homes in Rochester, West Henrietta, Penfield, Greece, Irondequoit, and Syracuse, and 12 search warrants were executed on cars associated with defendants.

From those investigations, officials say they collected the following:

three and a half kilograms of fentanyl

two kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine

$928,400 cash

over $500,000 worth of jewelry

eight firearms

The 17 other co-defendants have trials scheduled for January 2023.

Prosecutors state that Baker had been under investigation related to the April 30 arrests since 2018. At the time, Baker was in federal prison for a prior drug conviction. Baker was released in August 2019.

During the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration says they made two controlled purchases of narcotics from Baker.

The investigation and conviction is a result of a collaborative effort from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Rochester Resident Office, New York Field Division, the Rochester Police Department, New York State Police, Greece Police Department, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Marshall Service, the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, the Ontario County Sherriff’s Office, and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.