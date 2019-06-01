Rochester man charged with murder in Batavia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Batavia Police Department is investigating the murder of 43-year-old Michael Paladino Jr. It was reported on Saturday that 31-year-old Quinton Edmonds from Rochester, was involved in a physical altercation with a woman on the sidewalk on Ross Street.

Police said Michael Paladino, heard the argument and attempted to intervene. A physical altercation ensued between Paladino and Edmonds. During the altercation Paladino sustained life-threatening injuries.

Edmonds was then observed leaving the scene. Responding officers located Paladino bleeding on the floor of the entry way in the apartment building.

Responding officers attempted to render first aid to Paladino until Mercy EMS arrived.

Mercy EMS transported Paladino to UMMC where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Genesee County Coroner, Donald Coleman was notified and responded to UMMC.

Prior to the initial dispatch, a Batavia Police officer was conducting a traffic stop on an erratic vehicle in the area of Ross Street at E Main Street. The occupants of the vehicle informed the officer about the altercation which had just occurred on Ross Street.

During the traffic stop, Edmonds was approaching the officer on foot.

Officers said the occupants identified Edmonds as the suspect. Edmonds was detained. Edmonds was charged with Murder in the 2nd degree and was arraigned Saturday morning.

Paladino was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department (585) 345-6350 or Detective Hill at (585) 345-6373.