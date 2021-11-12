Rochester man charged with murder for fatal Halloween shooting on Knickerbocker Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is charged with murder in connection to a fatal Halloween shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Police say 36-year-old Lance Bullard is charged with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged role in the shooting death of 31-year-old David Yaw.

Officials say officers responded to the area of Knickerbocker Avenue and Dewey Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on October 31 for the report of a man shot.

Upon arrival, officers located Yaw suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Bullard fled Rochester, traveling to Akron, Ohio shortly after the murder.

On Wednesday, members of Major Crimes Unit traveled to Ohio with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and the Akron Police Department, where they located Bullard and arrested him without incident.

A search warrant was executed and a loaded, stolen handgun was recovered. Officialss ay the gun was not the one used during the murder.

According to officials, Bullard engaged in a verbal argument with Yaw which culminated in Bullard shooting him.

Bullard has been remanded to a jail in Akron. Extradition proceedings are underway and police officials expect him to be returned to Rochester within the next 7-10 days to be arraigned on the charges.