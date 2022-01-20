Rochester man charged with murder for December shooting on Watkin Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting last month.

Authorities say 29-year-old Rashad Brown of Rochester is charged with murder in the second degree for the shooting death of 36-year-old Tarrell Mcknight on December 4.

Over the past several weeks, the Major Crimes Unit has been investigating this case. On January 20 the US Marshall’s Task Force arrested Brown while he was in the City of Geneva.

According to authorities, Brown used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot Mcknight in the groin. When officers arrived the preformed life saving measures before Mcknight was taken to URMC. The gunshot cause massive bleeding which ultimately led to his death.

Brown will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on January 21.