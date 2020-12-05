Rochester man charged with DWAI in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was arrested overnight Thursday when deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office stopped him on County Road 9 in Victor.

Deputies identified the driver as 56-year-old Michael Benziger, of Rochester, and initially pulled him over for a registration violation.

Deputies found Benziger to be in possession of approximately 36.9 grams of Methamphetamine and placed him under arrest for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with the intent to sell.

According to deputies, Benziger was impaired while behind the wheel and charged him with Driving While Ability Impaired by the use of a drug.

Benziger was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.