Rochester man charged with assault after allegedly hitting RPD officer over the head with bottle

A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an RPD officer Tuesday night.

Officers were called to an address on Lake Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident. When they arrived, police encountered a man who they say had beat his girlfriend. When officers tried to arrest the man, he allegedly struck one officer over the head with a bottle causing cuts and a large bruise.

The officer was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center and is expected to be okay. Rochester police tell News 8 the female victim was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect, identified as Robert Fleming, 31, was charged with two counts of assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing and criminal mischief.

He’s expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.