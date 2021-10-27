Rochester man charged in Capitol riot denied pretrial release

A federal judge says a Rochester man facing charges related to the January 6th attack on the Capitol will remain behind bars.

Dominic Pezzola is accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol with a Capitol Police shield, smoking a cigar inside the building, and threatening to kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

Attorneys for Pezzola argued conditions in the D.C. jail where he is being held violate his human rights, and prevent him from privately speaking with his attorneys and reviewing the evidence against him.

Judge Timothy Kelly denied a release motion Wednesday — meaning Pezzola will remain in a DC jail for now.

Pezzola was the first of three Monroe County men to face charges in connection with the January 6 riot. James Mault of Brockport was arrested and accused of climbing a ledge of the Capitol Building and spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement during the insurrection. Cody Mattice of Hilton was accused of assaulting and resisting officers, and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.