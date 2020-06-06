1  of  74
Rochester man charged for burning cars at BLM protest

Local News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 21-year-old man from Rochester was arrested Saturday for his part in destroying cars belonging to the City of Rochester during the Black Lives Matter protest that took place on May 30.

Rochester Police officers sai Walter Hendrix set city owned vehicles on fire and destroyed city and privately owned property including a construction trailer that burned down and an office building that had been broken into and vandalized.

“As part of the investigation into these acts of violence and destruction both at the Public
Safety Building and throughout the City of Rochester, the Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit and Patrol Section Investigations has been seeking those responsible for the crimes that were committed,” the Rochester Police Department said.

Hendrix is charged with Riot 1st Degree – E Felony & Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree – a class D Felony.

Officers said these charges stem from the damaging of a marked Rochester Police Department patrol vehicle, to include smashing its windshield.

Hendrix was also charged today with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree for a domestic offense not related to the events of May 30 at the Public Safety Building.

He will be remanded to the Monroe County Jail until a bail review is conducted by Rochester City Court Judge Barrett on Sunday morning.

“The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit as well as Patrol Section Investigation continues to investigate and identify additional suspects for the crimes committed at both the Public Safety building and around the City of Rochester on May 30,” RPD said. “As the investigation continues additional arrests are expected. There is a potential for additional charges to be lodged against Hendrix.”

