Rochester man caught with fake money during Wegmans medicine take back event
GATES, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Gates Police responded to a shoplifting incident at the Wegmans on Lyell Avenue Wegmans Saturday afternoon and while searching the suspect, officers came across $3,700 dollars in counterfeit $100 bills and $50 bills.
This took place while officers were conducting a Prescription Take Back Event at the store.
The police car apparently didn’t deter him.
City of Rochester resident Marcus Higdon, was charged with possessing the counterfeit money, possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree, which is a class C Felony, and Petit Larceny.
Higdon has not been arraigned yet.
Police warn residents they need to be careful when dealing with cash sales - the money looks very realistic.
Police say that if in doubt, bring it to a bank or call law enforcement.
