Rochester man caught with fake money during Wegmans medicine take back event

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GATES, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Gates Police responded to a shoplifting incident at the Wegmans on Lyell Avenue Wegmans Saturday afternoon and while searching the suspect, officers came across $3,700 dollars in counterfeit $100 bills and $50 bills.

This took place while officers were conducting a Prescription Take Back Event at the store.

The police car apparently didn’t deter him.

City of Rochester resident Marcus Higdon, was charged with possessing the counterfeit money, possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree, which is a class C Felony, and Petit Larceny.

Higdon has not been arraigned yet.

Police warn residents they need to be careful when dealing with cash sales - the money looks very realistic.

Police say that if in doubt, bring it to a bank or call law enforcement.