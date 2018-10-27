Local News

Rochester man caught with fake money during Wegmans medicine take back event

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 03:39 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 03:39 PM EDT

GATES, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Gates Police responded to a shoplifting incident at the Wegmans on Lyell Avenue Wegmans Saturday afternoon and while searching the suspect, officers came across $3,700 dollars in counterfeit $100 bills and $50 bills.

This took place while officers were conducting a Prescription Take Back Event at the store. 

The police car apparently didn’t deter him. 

City of Rochester resident Marcus Higdon, was charged with possessing the counterfeit money, possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree, which is a class C Felony, and Petit Larceny.

Higdon has not been arraigned yet.

Police warn residents they need to be careful when dealing with cash sales - the money looks very realistic. 

Police say that if in doubt, bring it to a bank or call law enforcement.  

