Rochester man arrested for raping 83-year-old woman

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A 64-year-old Rochester man, James D. Pascalar has been charged with rape in the third degree and criminal sex act in the third degree, both class E felonies.

Pascalar was hired by an 83-year-old Brighton resident to do housework. It is being alleged he sexually assaulted her.

Pascalar was arraigned by Judge Karen Morris who remanded him to the Monroe County Jail without bail.

He is listed on the New York State Registry as a Level 3 Sex Offender.

According to the New York State Registry, Pascalar was previously convicted for similar charges in October of 1996. He was charged with raping a 71-year-old woman and served 21 years in state prison.

Anyone with further information about Pascalar is urged to call Sgt. Allison Laubacher at (585) 784-5131.