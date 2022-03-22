ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department officials announced an arson arrest Tuesday in connection to a pair of January fires on Troup Street.

Authorities say crews responded to an occupied apartment building on Troup Steet around 11:30 p.m. on January 19 for the report of a fire. Firefighters found a fire near the fest floor hallway mailbox area inside the building which houses 36 units.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and reported minimal damage, no injuries, and displacement of residents.

Two days later, the RFD Arson Task Force was back at the building to investigate when they learned a second fire happened in the same hallway as the first.

Officials say this second fire happened outside a tenant’s apartment door on the first floor and it was determined that the second fire occurred on January 20. It was then classified as arson.

Fire officials say a male suspect was identified and he eventually gave statements to his “intentional involvement” in the two arson fires, along with a third fire involving ceiling tiles on the first floor.

Authorities say the suspect was brought into custody without incident Tuesday. The man who was arrested was only identified as a 53-year-old Rochester resident and he faces two counts of second-degree arson.

Officials say he is currently in custody at the Monroe County Jail awaiting arraignment.