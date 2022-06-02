ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday morning following the report of an armed carjacking.

Officers said that a male reported that 25-year-old William Forysth stole his 2015 Honda Accord at gunpoint and fled in the vehicle. New York State Police attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled until hitting a pole on State Street near the Inner Loop.

Officers recovered a loaded Para Ordinance .40 caliber handgun from the vehicle.

Forysth was charged with robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, escape in the second degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Forsyth was transported to Monroe County Jail and is being arraigned Friday morning in Rochester City Court.