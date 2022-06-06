ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2020 riot was charged with seditious conspiracy Monday.

It’s the latest in a growing list of charges filed against Dominic Pezzola, who investigators say smashed a window with a stolen Capitol Police shield, smoked a cigar inside the Capitol building, and threatened to kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

“The Conspiracy,” as alleged in the new court documents, is that Pezzola and others “did knowingly conspire…to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force.”

Pezzola was charged alongside others in the far-right extremist group known as the Proud Boys, including then-leader Enrique Tarrio.

Under the new charge, Pezzola and the group are accused of, among other things:

Encouraging Proud Boys members to attend the January 6 protest

Participating in meetings and encrypted conversations in Washington, D.C. to plan the attack

Using communications equipment to coordinate the attack as it happened

“Directing, mobilizing, and leading” the crowd onto Capitol grounds and inside the building

Dismantling barricades

Destroying property

Assaulting police

According to the indictment, Pezzola was in touch with Tarrio by December 29, 2020, when he sent a Tarrio an encrypted message saying, “I’ll be in dc w a few other brothers from NY.”

Court documents further allege Pezzola spent Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, 2020 communicating with an unnamed person known to the grand jury. On December 30, that person sent Tarrio a nine-page document —called “1776 Returns”— which contained a plan to occupy “crucial buildings” in the Capitol to “show our politicians We the People are in charge.”

The indictment does not specifically accuse Pezzola of writing that document.

