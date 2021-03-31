Rochester man arrested, accused of punching dog repeatedly at Henrietta Country Max

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm officials announced a Rochester man was arrested in connection to an incident where a person was caught on video repeatedly punching a dog in the washroom of the Henrietta Country Max store.

Officials say 54-year-old Michael Myer of Rochester was arrested Tuesday.

Meyer has been ordered to appear at Henrietta Town Court to face charges of overdriving, torturing, and injuring an animal. Officials say the misdemeanor offense could lead up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to one year in prison.

“This type of violence against a family pet is not something we can tolerate in our community,” said Lollypop Farm Vice President for Law Enforcement Reno Di Domenico. “We are grateful to the patrons and store employees who reported this crime and the Good Samaritan who sent in the tip that made it possible to bring this animal abuser to justice.”

According to Lollypop officials:

“Store employees immediately reviewed CCTV recordings and notified the Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement Department after reports from a customer who heard what they believed to be someone abusing a dog in the dog washroom. Upon reviewing the store camera footage, investigators witnessed a man punching a German Shepherd mix.

After reviewing the footage, investigators determined the man punched the dog multiple times. The suspect was briefly questioned and identified as Rochester resident Michael Meyer. Concluding the investigation, Humane Law Enforcement officers attempted to locate and charge Meyer; however, we were unable to find him at his address of record. In partnership with Rochester Area Crimestoppers, Humane Law Enforcement Investigators were able to locate Meyer on March 30th after receiving a tip through 911. Meyer was charged with overdriving, torturing, and injuring of animals.”

To report suspected animal cruelty, call the Lollypop Farm Animal Cruelty Hotline at (585) 223-6500 or 911 for immediate life-threatening situations.