Rochester man accused of selling ghost guns pleads guilty

A Rochester man accused of selling ghost guns was in federal court today.

45-year old Phillip Rizzo entered a guilty plea for knowingly and unlawfully selling firearms without a license.

In court, Rizzo told Judge Charles Siragusa he was sorry for selling the untraceable guns. He said he knew it was wrong, but he needed the money.

Rizzo was arrested after he was observed selling several homemade firearms between May 21, 2019, and June 4, 2019.

He sold them outside in the parking lot of Perri’s Pizzeria in Greece where he worked.

Rizzo’s attorney William Easton says his client pleaded guilty because he wanted to get it over as quickly as possible and reduce any prison time.

Rizzo was originally charged with conspiracy to unlawfully deal in firearms and selling a firearm or ammunition to a prohibited person. He received the lesser charge of selling firearms without a license because of no prior conventions, felonies, and he entered a guilty plea.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Siragusa on October 3, 2019, at 10:30 am. Rizzo could receive up to 5 years for the charge.