TYRE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A Rochester man is facing charges after state police say he trashed a hotel room at del Lago Resort and Casino.

Zachary Newton, 23, was arrested after an investigation found significant damage to a room he reserved on May 25th. Investigators say he damaged a flatscreen TV, furniture and an iPad.

Newton later turned himself in.

He’s been charged with criminal mischief and theft of services.